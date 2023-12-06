US Man Who Survived Bear Attack On Jaw Says It Was 'Most Disgusting French Kiss'

The bear attacked the 61-year-old in a forest.

A man in the US, who survived a near-fatal bear attack, has spoken about his experience, saying he has no regrets on the run-in. In September, 61-year-old Rudy Noorlander met a nine-foot-tall bear while helping a father and son find a deer they had shot in Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana, according to Fox News. The mammal tore off his jaw, leading the doctors to carry out an extensive jaw and dental reconstruction surgery. Mr Noorlander described the encounter as the "most disgusting French kiss of his life".

"Sure, there are a few things I could've done that would've changed the outcome," he told Fox News.

"Maybe if I took a step to the right, I could've been behind a tree and maybe would've been able to get more than one shot off... A second gun - maybe I'll go out with a second gun next time," Mr Noorlander added.

This is a major improvement in the condition of the 61-year-old, who till a month ago, wrote out responses to reporters on a white board at a post-surgery press conference.

The bear attack happened so quickly that that Mr Noorlander was unable to deploy his bear spray and misfired his weapon. He tried to counter the animal with his hands, but the bear grabbed the lower half of his jaw and wouldn't let go.

He told Fox News that the animal's breath was the "most rancid thing he ever smelled before."

The bear had also left scratches on his chest and bite marks on his arms and legs.

"I don't remember any of the other injuries... the next thing I remember is him running away through the trees," said the grandfather of two.

Mr Noorlander's daughter had set up a GoFundMe page to help with hospital expenses. He is now waiting for full recovery so that he can go out.