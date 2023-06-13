US Man Dies Of Bacterial Infection After Eating Raw Oysters

The bacteria can also cause wound infection (Representational Image)

A man in Missouri, US, died from a bacterial infection after he consumed raw oysters. The 54-year-old had consumed the oysters at a seafood stand after which he was admitted to a hospital where he died around a week later.

The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health, last week, issued a warning advising residents of the country to dispose of any oysters purchased from a seafood stand in Manchester, Missouri. The department stated that a man had eaten raw oysters from the Fruit Stand & Seafood following which he got infected by the bacteria vibrio vulnificus and died on Thursday. The man, who has not been identified by the department, was treated at a hospital before he passed away due to the infection.

According to the public health department investigators, they did not find any evidence suggesting that the oysters were contaminated at the seafood stand. The investigators suspect that the oysters were already infected when they reached the food stand. Now officials are trying to determine the source of the contaminated oysters.

The department said that all the remaining oysters were embargoed and the seafood stand owners were cooperating with them.

The vibrio vulnificus bacteria is usually carried by oysters and other shellfish. It causes a disease vibriosis which can result in symptoms like vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, and fever. The department said severe illness and deaths are rare in such cases and occur in patients who have weak immune systems.

The bacteria can also cause wound infection if a person with skin lesions swims in water infected by it.

According to the health department, vibrio vulnificus bacteria is usually found in warm coastal waters during the summer months. People can get infected by it by consuming raw and undercooked oysters or other shellfish. Hence, it is advised to avoid undercooked oysters, wash hands after handling raw oysters, and avoid mixing raw shellfish and its juices with cooked shellfish.