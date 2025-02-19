US Man Charged For Driving 1,100 Km To Burn Down Home Of Man Talking To His Ex

A Michigan man was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted homicide after allegedly driving over 700 miles to set fire to the Pennsylvania home of a man who had been communicating with his ex-girlfriend, police said.

A fire was reported at a home on Merganser Way in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, around 5:00 am on February 10th, prompting a response from police and firefighters, according to a Bensalem Police Department statement released Monday. The fire is suspected to be arson.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the two-story home fully engulfed in flames, with six adults who had managed to evacuate. Some had to leap from second-story windows to survive. Tragically, two dogs perished in the fire, and the six injured residents were taken to local hospitals for treatment, ABC News reported.

Investigators later determined that the fire was intentionally set. Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed a black sedan stopping near the residence at 5:01 am. A person exited the vehicle carrying an object, walked toward the house, and returned to the car about 15 minutes later. Moments after the suspect fled the area, a large explosion engulfed the home in flames.

Detectives used township intersection cameras and Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) to track the black 2021 Volkswagen Passat with Michigan registration, which led them to Brian Jones of Rockford, Michigan. Further investigation revealed that Harrison Jones, who lived at the same address, was the ex-boyfriend of a 21-year-old Bensalem resident's online acquaintance from Michigan.

Authorities in Michigan obtained a search warrant for Jones' residence, where they discovered lock-picking tools, a cell phone, a computer, and burns on Jones' arms. He was arrested and charged with:

Six counts of attempted criminal homicide

Arson

Risking catastrophe

The Bensalem Township Police Department expressed gratitude to the Kent County Sheriff's Office for assisting in tracking down and arresting Jones. They also commended their investigators for turning a grainy surveillance image into a key lead that solved the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.