"Disruption For Trump": US Lawmaker Questions Team Biden Over Adani Probe

Influential Republican lawmaker Lance Gooden has called out the Biden administration's decision to probe billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, suggesting that the move at the end of Democratic tenure aimed at disruption before Donald Trump's inauguration. In a strongly worded letter to Attorney General Merric B Garland, he questioned the need for the move that risks straining America's global alliances and advised the Justice Department to focus on punishing bad actors at home.

Billionaire Adani Group and senior officials from his conglomerate were indicted in November for allegedly defrauding US investors by concealing a bribery scheme to secure Indian government contracts. The Adani Group had rejected the allegations as baseless.

Mr Gooden has accused the Justice Department of being ignorant of the rising violent crimes in the country and targeting businesses for alleged wrongdoings abroad.

Citing the Adani case, he said that even if the allegations are proven true, it would still fail to make the US the appropriate and final arbiter as the "bribe" was allegedly paid to Indian government officials in India. Rather, disrespecting India's authority can permanently damage the ties between the two important allies, he said.

Not respecting India's authority over this matter could strain and even permanently damage our international relations with a strategically important and key economic and political ally.

"India is one of the few reliable partners America has in the Asia-Pacific region, alongside being one of the fastest-growing and largest economies in the world. Such reckless acts of pursuit against its top industrialists could start a harmful narrative against India's growth," the Congressman said in his letter to the Attorney General.

The lawmaker said that targeting entities that invest billions in the US and create jobs for Americans harms them in the long run. "When we forego real threats from violent crime, economic espionage, and CCP influence and go after those who contribute to our economic growth, it discourages valuable new investors hopeful of investing in our country," he said.

Gooden also questioned the timing of the allegations, suggesting that it is aimed at disruption before Donald Trump takes over.

"An unwelcome and politically charged atmosphere for investors will only stall efforts to revitalize America's industrial base and economic growth, directly undermine President Trump's commitment to revive the economy with increased investments," he said in his letter.

The Congressman also called out the Justice Department for not acting against American executives who had allegedly laundered money and paid bribes to foreign governments.

The letter also included a five-pointer questionnaire related to the Adani case, including why the Justice Department had not indicted a single American if the case involved a nexus with the US. Stating that since the parties allegedly involved in the case are in India, he asked if they are seeking to enforce justice in India and whether they are planning to seek an extradition of the Indian executives.

"What is the DOJ's contingency plan if India refuses to comply with an extradition request and claim sole authority over this case? Is the DOJ or the Biden administration willing to escalate this case into an international incident between the United States and ally like India?" the letter further asked, adding that the questions flagged the probable consequences of its actions.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)