"Leave Now...": A 30-Day Warning For Foreign Nationals Staying In US

Foreign nationals who stay in the US longer than 30 days must register with the government and a failure to comply can lead to fines and imprisonment, the Department of Homeland Security under the Donald Trump administration has said.

"Foreign nationals present in the US longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport," the department has posted on X, tagging President Trump's office and Krishi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

This decision will not directly impact those in the US on visas such as H-1 B or student permits, but it signals stricter enforcement of laws to prevent foreign nationals from staying in the US without proper authorisation. In cases where an individual on an H-1 B visa loses the job but does not exit the country within the specified period, he/she may face action. Students and H-1 B Visa holders will, therefore, need to ensure that their stay in the US fulfills compliance requirements.

The Homeland Security department, in a post titled 'Message to Illegal Aliens' asks foreign nationals staying on without the authorities' clearance to self-deport. It also lists the benefits of doing so.

"Self-deportation is safe. Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight. Keep money earned in the US if you self-deport as a non-criminal illegal alien," it says.

The post also says self-deportation will keep open a future opportunity for legal immigration and such deportees may also be eligible for a subsidised flight if they cannot afford to leave.

Listing the consequences of not informing the authorities in time, the post says foreigners staying illegally will face immediate deportation after the Homeland Security department identifies them. "A fine of $998 per day if you received a final order of removal and stayed. A fine of $1,000-$5,000 if you fail to self-deport after claiming that you will. If you fail to self-deport, you may be subject to jail time," it adds. The post said foreign nationals who don't register themselves would be barred from returning to the US through the legal immigration system.