US' Fourth Chess Move: Drone Over Cuba That's Really Watching China

Somewhere above the deep, dark Caribbean Sea, at altitudes commercial jets cannot reach, a winged beast - as large as a Boeing 737 - drew lazy patterns in the night sky.

It didn't have weapons. It didn't need any. It was the weapon.

The US Navy's MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone - callsign BLKCAT6, a US$240 million machine that can stay airborne for over 24 hours and has a 55,000+ feet operational ceiling - conducted extensive recon missions off Cuba's northwestern and southern coasts this week.

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Flight tracking data shared by an open-source intelligence provider caught it loitering off Havana on Wednesday evening.

Hours earlier it was monitoring the nearly 200 km-wide strait between Cuba and Jamaica - a key shipping route linking the Panama Canal to the Atlantic Ocean.

The drone flight map over Cuba. Image posted on X by @Osinttechnical

The Jamaica Channel, they call it, and it seems the US just made its fourth move on an oil-slicked chessboard linking Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, the Strait of Malacca… and China.

'China chokepoint calculus'

First, and this is important. Allowing a recon drone's flight path to appear on an open-source network was not an accident. It was a deliberate move, a 'we're watching' message to Beijing.

Second, given the MQ-4C's orbit, it likely also tracked the Windward Passage and Yucatan Channel. These, combined with the Jamaica Channel, are major Caribbean shipping routes.

But their value is not in volume of crude.

Venezuela-China oil shipments have dried up since the US seized effective control of the latter's 303+ billion barrels of reserves in January. Special forces kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro and installed his deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, who opened the reserves to private US firms.

Beijing pivoted to Russia; Jan-Feb 2026 imports from Moscow rose to 40.9 per cent YoY.

The Venezuela, Iran, Malacca Strait chessboard. Image generated by AI

The US' second move - queen to Iran and Tehran's Hormuz blockade - plugged between 40 and 45 per cent of China's daily crude demand, though flow has stuttered rather than stopped.

And the third - bishop to Indonesia, to secure Malacca surveillance - means the US can tighten pressure on China's eastern flank, a route that supplies 80 per cent of its seaborne crude flows.

That underscored Beijing's 'Malacca dilemma' fears.

Move 1, 2, 3: Noose Tightens

Taken together, Venezuela, Iran, and Malacca emphasise what experts have been hinting at since early-2026 - the US is building coercive architecture around China's oil supply.

Malacca Gambit: How China Oil-Choke Strategy Could Backfire On Trump

Beijing has significant reserves, among the largest in the world, a large and diverse list of crude suppliers, and a network of pipelines running through Russia, Central Asia, and Pakistan.

But in a chokepoint scenario these buy time not immunity, though with the latter China could fashion escape routes, either by identifying alternate sources or via diplomatic or economic counterpressure. And its strong message of support to Cuba - reeling under an energy blockade after the US cut off Venezuela supply - offers an insight into what Beijing is planning.

"China expresses its deep concern and opposition to the US' actions on Cuba," its foreign ministry said back in January.

After that China began running fuel to the island.

US knight to Cuba, to control Caribbean sector

Cuba is the US' fourth move. The value of the Caribbean passages is strategic.

Control over the Caribbean means the US can deter Chinese presence and 'shadow tankers' and also extend surveillance and military coverage off its southern coast, specifically Florida.

The Caribbean region and the three shipping channels. Image generated by AI

It will also eliminate Chinese local electronic counterintelligence posts, like the one in Bejucal, a small town roughly 30km inland from Havana, and which the MQ-4C was likely also tracking.

The strategic upgrade is significant. A drone can watch but a base offers a military threat to all Chinese ships in the area.

"I could do anything I want with it," Donald Trump said in March. He almost has it. His blockade has Cuba on its knees, except for China, for now. And that suggests a flip of the likely MQ-4C tasking - 'shadow tankers', yes, but carrying fuel to Cuba.