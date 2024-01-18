US Condemns Iranian Strikes On Pakistan, Iraq, Syria

The United States on Wednesday condemned recent Iranian strikes in Pakistan.

The United States on Wednesday condemned recent Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, which Tehran has claimed were carried out against "anti-Iranian terrorist groups."

"So we do condemn those strikes. We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

