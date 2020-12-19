US Authorises Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

The authorisation paves way for six million doses to begin shipping across the hardest-hit country in the world.

FDA chief says they have taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic

Washington:

The United States on Friday authorized Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for six million doses to begin shipping across the hardest-hit country in the world.

Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn said: "With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of Covid-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic."

