US Approves First New Alzheimer's Drug In Almost Two Decades

Aduhelm is first new medicine against Alzheimer's in almost two decades. (Representational)

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday announced it had approved a drug called Aduhelm to treat patients with Alzheimer's, the first new medicine against the disease in almost two decades.

"Aduhelm is the first treatment directed at the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease, the presence of amyloid beta plaques in the brain," said the FDA's Patrizia Cavazzoni.

The approval goes against the recommendations of an independent expert panel who met last November and found insufficient evidence of the drug's benefit.

