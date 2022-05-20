UN Rights Chief To Visit China; Xinjiang Region On Agenda

The UN rights chief will visit the Xinjiang region where authorities stand accused of violations.(File)

The United Nations rights chief will begin her long-anticipated visit to China on Monday, her office said today, including to the Xinjiang region where authorities stand accused of widespread violations.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday begins a six-day official mission to China, at the invitation of the government," her office said, adding she would visit Guangzhou, but also Kashgar and Urumqi in Xinjiang.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)