Over 1,100 Detained During Sunday Protests Across Russia Over Ukraine War

Ukraine War: A protest monitor said 1,103 people had been detained across 35 Russian cities. (File)

More than 1,100 people in cities across Russia have been detained at protests Sunday against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, a protest monitor said, more than one week after the assault began.

The OVD-Info group said that by around 2:20 pm Moscow time (1120 GMT) Sunday, 1,103 people had been detained across 35 cities, bringing the total number of demonstrators detained to 9,472 since February 24, when President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine to carry out a "special operation".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)