Kyiv on Thursday thanked Britain's Boris Johnson for supporting Ukraine in "the hardest times" following Russia's invasion, after the politician stepped down as Conservative leader, clearing the way for his departure as prime minister.

"Thanks @BorisJohnson for... always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine," presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)