Ukraine War: The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant caught fire overnight during a battle with Russian troops

The Ukrainian nuclear regulator said Friday that no leaks of radiation have been detected at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which caught fire overnight during a battle with Russian troops.

"Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said.

