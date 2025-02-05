Ukrain's Zelensky Says Would Agree To Direct Talks With Putin

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview posted Tuesday that he would agree to direct talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the countries' three-year war.

Asked how he would feel if he sat opposite Putin at a negotiating table, Zelensky said: "If that is the only set-up in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely we will go for this set-up," adding that he would also require other "participants" to be present.

The interview with British journalist Piers Morgan was posted on YouTube.

