UK Woman Whips Out Samurai Sword After Argument With Neighbours Over Dog Poop

The argument turned ugly between Rebecca Lowe and her neighbours.

A woman in the UK whipped out her samurai sword and threatened her neighbour after argument over dog poo. Thirty-year-old Rebecca Lowe did thins after being annoyed with her neighbours for not cleaning up their dog's poo, as per a report Metro. During the argument, Ms Lowe was punched, her hair pulled and she was dragged down her garden path by her neighbours - a woman and her daughter. The woman's boyfriend then arrived at the scene and Ms Lowe whipped out her sword in retaliation because he refused to move away.

When the police arrived at the scene, Ms Lowe pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon. She was sentenced to a 12-month community service and 20 days of rehabilitation.

She was also ordered to pay 234 pounds (Rs 24,000) in costs and victim surcharge, as per the Metro report.

Her neighbours, meanwhile, were cautioned by the police.

A judicial officer told Ms Lowe, "I think we understand what this came out of as you were effectively attacked on your doorstep. It would have been better if you had kept the sword in the house and left it alone - however, you did not do that."

Ms Lowe's previous offence was possession of a blade in public after her then partner had confronted a 16-year old boy in the street and accused him of smashing a window of her car.

She was seen getting a nine inch kitchen knife from the vehicle.

The boy ran off but was so distressed he was "crying and hyperventilating", according to his mother.