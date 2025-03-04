UK Man Kills Son's Girlfriend For Falsely Thinking She Was Scamming Him, Jailed

A UK man who murdered his son's girlfriend after falsely thinking she had scammed him, has been jailed for life on Monday (Mar 3), according to a BBC report. Richard Jones, 50, was found guilty of murder at Swansea Crown Court in January and sentenced to life in prison where he must serve a minimum of 20 years.

Victim Sophie Evans' body was found naked and lying face down on the kitchen floor of a house in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on July 5, 2024, as she had returned home after dropping her children at school. As per the police report, she was attacked and strangled by Jones who believed that he was "being taken advantage of financially" by Ms Evans and his son.

After the murder, Jones contacted his ex-partner and said he had "sorted" the problem he had with Ms Evansand had "erased" it.

Delivering the verdict, Judge Geraint Walters said Jones had gone to Ms Evans' home and killed her after losing his temper.

"What precisely brought about that view is difficult to determine. There is no doubt at all about it, that having lost your temper, that you subjected her to gross violence over a period of time before you ultimately extinguished her life by strangulation," Judge Walters said.

"Whereupon you then calmly left, seemingly at that point with no concern in the world."

Also Read | TikTok Profits From Livestream Sex Shows Involving Children, Takes 70% Cut: Report

Jury verdict

As per senior crown prosecutor Abul Hussain, the jury decided on the conviction after hearing all the evidence, including evidence from two psychiatrists.

"The evidence presented to the jury demonstrated that Richard Jones bore full responsibility for his callous actions," said Mr Hussain.

Meanwhile, Jones' son, Jamie Davies said what his father had done was truly 'unforgivable' and that he had snatched away his future wife.

"Sophie and I trusted Richard. I didn't think for one minute he was capable of harming Sophie - yet alone murdering her. The thought of having to live my life without Sophie causes me extreme pain and heartache."