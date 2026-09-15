UK Man Admits To Drugging, Raping Wife For Over 20 Years, Sharing Her Photos

A man in the United Kingdom has admitted to drugging and raping his wife without her knowledge for over 20 years. The husband, who cannot be named to protect the survivor's legal right to anonymity, has pleaded guilty in front of a judge to 60 offences against his wife between 2004 and 2025, including rape.

Also present during his confession at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was the survivor, who watched proceedings from the public gallery supported by members of her family, according to a BBC report.

According to the report, the British man in his sixties, a resident of the Stockport area of Greater Manchester, became visibly emotional as he repeated the word "guilty" to dozens of charges that included multiple counts of rape, assault by penetration, and administering a substance with intent.

Following the husband's guilty pleas, Greater Manchester assistant chief constable Rick Jackson said the focus of the police remains on supporting the victim through what he described as a very complex investigation.

"Specialist support continues to be provided to the victim at the centre of this case. If you are concerned you or someone you know may be affected by drug-facilitated sexual abuse, please know that you do not need proof, certainty, or a clear memory to be taken seriously," he was quoted as saying by the Irish Times.

The accused will be sentenced for his crimes at the conclusion of the trial. He had previously admitted to sharing his wife's intimate photographs or film, without her consent, for sexual gratification.

But the twelve co-defendants, all between the ages of 28 and 74, denied all allegations against them involving the same woman. However, a thirteenth man had previously admitted sexual offences against her.

The twelve co-defendants have been identified as Philip Wild (58), Sean Peers (38), Jordan Wallace (31), Alan Keelan (42), Jonathan Kirk (43), Robert Stewart (70), Mohammed Sabir (28), Graham Brougham (74), Richard Townsend (37), Karl Lindsay (55), Daniel Rayner (42), and David Graves (59).

The trial in the case is due to continue in the coming weeks.

