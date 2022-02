Two journalists on assignment with UN and Afghan nationals working with them detained in Kabul (File)

Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," the UNHCR tweeted.

