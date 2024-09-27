Turkey Jails Builder Of Quake-Razed Apartments For 865 Years

Turkey on Friday handed 865 years in prison to a man behind the construction of a building which collapsed during a powerful 2023 earthquake, killing 96, state media said.

The 14-storey apartment block in the southern Turkish city of Adana was destroyed by a massive 7.8-magnitude quake in February 2023 that killed more than 53,500 people in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in neighbouring Syria. Only one of the building's residents survived.

Built in 1975, the building's collapse immediately aroused suspicions as Adana, located less than 200 kilometres (about 120 miles) from the earthquake's epicentre, was largely spared from the violent tremors.

The man in the dock, Hasan Alpargun, was convicted on Friday of "having caused the death and injury of more than one person with possible intent", according to the official Anadolu news agency.

Alpargun is reported to have fled to Turkish-backed Northern Cyprus on the day of the quake, before turning himself over to police a week later.

During the trial experts pointed to serious deficiencies in the construction of the building's support columns, as well as the quality of concrete used.

Alpargun defended himself by stating that the construction was approved by the authorities.

More than 260 people involved in the construction of buildings that collapsed during the February 2023 earthquake were arrested in the aftermath, some while trying to flee Turkey.

The trials of several of these entrepreneurs have opened this year.

