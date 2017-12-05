Trump Tells Jordan He Will Move Embassy To Jerusalem: Palace

US President Donald Trump told Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday that he plans to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the Jordanian royal palace said.Trump called the king Tuesday evening and informed him of "his intention to move forward with transferring the embassy of the United States to Jerusalem", the palace said in a statement.The statement said King Abdullah warned Trump of "the danger of taking any decision outside the context of a comprehensive solution that establishes a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem"."Jerusalem is the key to achieving peace and stability in the region and the world," the statement added.