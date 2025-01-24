Trump Administration Bans All 'Non-US' Flags At Embassies: What It Means

Only the United States flag will be flown or displayed at US facilities, both domestically and abroad, says an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. This is in stark contrast to the Biden era when flags representing Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ communities were allowed at diplomatic missions.

"Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at US facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in US government content," the memo read, reported The Guardian.

"The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present," it added.

Any State Department employee who violates the new policy would "face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency," according to the memo. The only exceptions to the rule are the "Prisoner of War/Missing in Action" (POW/MIA) emblem and the "Wrongful Detainees" flag, which can still be flown at State Department facilities.

The policy has faced opposition from civil rights organisations, with Lambda Legal's CEO, Kevin Jennings, criticising the move. "Banning Pride and other flags is just petty and mean-spirited," Jennings said. "Flying such flags is simply a signal to people that they matter. It hurts no one."

On Monday, Trump signed another executive order, "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity," aiming to end DEI programs from the Biden administration, which spent millions to promote "racial equity" and prevent "gender and sexuality discrimination" both in the U.S. and abroad.

Additionally, Trump issued an executive order declaring only two genders-male and female-would be recognised, excluding transgenders. This move sparked widespread criticism from citizens and ignited backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, raising serious concerns about the safety and rights of transgender people.