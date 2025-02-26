Trump Confirms Zelensky Visit On Friday Amid Negotiations On Mineral Deal

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Friday, as negotiations are underway on a deal to give the United States access to Ukrainian mineral resources.

"President Zelensky is going to be coming on Friday, that is now confirmed," Trump said Wednesday at his first cabinet meeting.

