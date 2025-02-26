Advertisement

Trump Confirms Zelensky Visit On Friday Amid Negotiations On Mineral Deal

President Zelensky is going to be coming on Friday, that is now confirmed, Trump said Wednesday at his first cabinet meeting.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Confirms Zelensky Visit On Friday Amid Negotiations On Mineral Deal
Zelensky to meet Trump on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Friday, as negotiations are underway on a deal to give the United States access to Ukrainian mineral resources.

"President Zelensky is going to be coming on Friday, that is now confirmed," Trump said Wednesday at his first cabinet meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Zelensky, Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now