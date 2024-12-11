Tokyo Sees 4-Day Work Week To Aid Families Amid Record Low Fertility Rate

"Karoshi" is a Japanese term that refers to occupational stress, disability, or even death because of work - something that is now resulting in low birth rates for the country.

Starting next year, in April, Japan will function on a four-day work week. The reason kills two birds with one stone - it improves work-life balance while also addressing declining birth rates.

Apart from this, a separate policy will allow parents of elementary school children to reduce their work hours in accordance with proportionate salary cuts.

Japan's fertility rate had reached a record low in June after witnessing a fall for many years, even though the government has made an effort for young people to get married and start families.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recorded that only 727,277 babies were born last year with the fertility rate dropping to 1.2. In order for the population to remain stable, a fertility rate of 2.1 would be needed. This concerning decline is expected to cause a reduction in population from 128 million in 2008 to an estimated 86.7 million by 2060.

"We will review work styles ... with flexibility, ensuring no one has to give up their career due to life events such as childbirth or childcare. Now is the time for Tokyo to take the initiative to protect and enhance the lives, livelihoods, and economy of our people during these challenging times for the nation", said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, in a policy address on Wednesday.

According to sociologists, Japan's work culture and cost of living are the major reasons for the plunging birth rates.

As per a World Bank report, there is a huge gender gap in the country's labour force participation with women standing at 55% and men at 72%. Women especially have to choose between career and personal life.

Studies have shown that a four-day workweek improves well-being and productivity. This shift has also sparked interest in the West. 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit organisation has conducted global trials and reported positive results.

However, Tokyo is not the only Asian country implementing policies for an increase in birth rate. Singapore has also introduced new guidelines for a flexible work environment. South Korea has also been battling with low birthrates and a deep gender divide. South Korean women had also pledged to the 4B movement, or "four nos". It rejects dating men, getting married to men, having sex with men or having children with men.