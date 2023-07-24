'Toad-mageddon': Hundreds Of Thousands Of Toads Cross Highway Near US City, Locals Stunned

The toads were spread across a stretch of road more than a mile long. (Representational Pic)

Stockton in California, in the United States, witnessed a unique form of mass migration as hundreds of thousands of small toads jumped across the road. According to CNBC-affiliate KSL TV, the witnesses and biologists were stunned at the scale. One of the witnesses, Mary Hulet, told the outlet that she was driving home from the airport when she saw cars stopped ahead and it looked as if the road itself was moving. She spotted the toads in the area known as the "S curves" on Silver Avenue.

"At first I thought, 'I'm just tired '- like there's no way. As I looked and I kind of focused on it, I realized these were frogs or toads that were crossing the road," Ms Hulet told KSL TV.

The toads were spread across a stretch of road more than a mile long.

"We're talking like thousands of toads crossing the road," Ms Hulet said. "I'm like, 'is this like toad-mageddon? What in the world is going on here?'"

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources central region aquatics manager Chris Crockett said the creatures were likely juvenile Great Basin spadefoot toads hatched around what in many years is a dry Rush Lake.

"These juvenile toads - often what we call metamorphs - decided it was a good time to leave their area and out-migrate into some of these surrounding hills," Mr Crockett told the outlet.

However, the migration didn't go well for many of the toads, which were run over by cars.

Some locals passing by said they tried to direct traffic to help spare whatever toads they could.