A major reason for Cape Grim's clean environment is its remoteness.

The search for clean air on Earth has become an increasingly urgent and global endeavour in recent years. As the world grapples with the devastating impacts of air pollution and climate change, there is a growing recognition of the critical importance of clean, breathable air for the health and well-being of all living beings. And one place stands out in this respect, offering the cleanest air to visitors. Called Cape Grim, the peninsula is near the north-western tip of Tasmania, near Australia, according to the BBC.

A major reason for this unique experience is the land patch's remoteness. Few travellers make it to Cape Grim, which is popularly known as the "Edge of the World". And a station measuring the air quality shows it has the cleanest air on the planet.

"The strong westerly winds that buffet the Cape Grim air monitoring station have travelled thousands of kilometres over the icy Southern Ocean, making air measured here some of the cleanest in the world," Dr Ann Stavert, senior research scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), told the BBC.

The region is famous for ferocious gusts, which can reach up to 180 kmph and carry unspoiled air from Antarctica.

"Using wind speed and wind direction data we know that about 30% of the air reaching Cape Grim can be considered what scientists call "baseline". That is, air that is not influenced by local atmospheric sources and sinks," said Ms Stavert.

Other remote clean air sites around the world include Mauna Loa station in Hawaii, Macquarie Island, Casey Station in Antarctica and the Svalbard town of Ny-Alesund.

Scientists, policymakers, and activists around the world are working tirelessly to monitor air quality, reduce emissions from industrial and transportation sources, and promote sustainable practices that protect our planet's fragile atmosphere. This quest for clean air is not only about preserving the environment but also about safeguarding human health and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

In this regard, Cape Grim comes as a fresh breath of air that can help people from across the planet.

It has also given an opportunity to the marketers. They are selling bottled Tasmanian air to provide people in polluted places around the world with a healthy blast of unsullied air.

The BBC report said there's around 130 inhalations of fresh Tasmanian air per canister.