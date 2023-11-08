Third Republican Presidential Debate: When And Where To Watch

The stage is prepared ahead of the third Republican presidential primary debate.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Republicans are gearing up for a crowded yet shrinking field of contenders to challenge US President Biden. In the upcoming third GOP debate set in Miami, five Republican candidates are poised to go head-to-head. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner, has decided to skip this event for the third time.

Here is a guide to the upcoming third GOP presidential debate, where the future of the Republican party and its contenders for the 2024 election will be in the spotlight.

When and Where to Watch:

The third Republican presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Miami. The live broadcast will begin at 8 pm Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific Time) and air on NBC News and Peacock. You can also watch the debate on Sling TV.

The debate will be moderated by a distinguished panel including Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, and The Hugh Hewitt Show host Hugh Hewitt, ensuring a comprehensive and insightful discussion on the presidential race.

Third Republican presidential debate: Participants

While the GOP has not officially confirmed the qualified participants for Wednesday's debate, notable candidates who are expected to participate include former Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has decided not to attend the GOP debate. Instead, he plans to hold a rally in Hialeah, Florida, which is a short 30-minute drive from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, where his fellow competitors will be gathered. Mr Trump's campaign has cited his substantial lead in polling as the reason for his decision to skip the debate, as they see little value in his participation.

Among the candidates, there are those who are ineligible for the debate, including Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Several candidates have also withdrawn from the race, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and former Texas Congressman Will Hurd.