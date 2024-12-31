"There Are No Trans Kids": JK Rowling's Controversial Remark Sparks Debate

JK Rowling has once again stirred controversy with her remarks on transgender issues. The Harry Potter author, in her latest post on X, claimed that transgender children "do not exist" and dismissed the concept of being "born in the wrong body."

The controversy began on Sunday when an X user criticised Rowling for allegedly not using her influence for positive change. The user wrote, "I wish you would use your immense power for good. Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary."

In response, JK Rowling wrote, "There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that ends up wrecking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined."

There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined. pic.twitter.com/yyc4MxgfOk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 28, 2024

Her remarks met with immediate backlash, with critics accusing her of perpetuating harmful rhetoric against transgender individuals.

A user commented, "Isn't that the same logic homophobic people used in the previous century against gays and lesbians?"

Isn't that the same logic homophobic people used in the previous century against gays and lesbians? Jeez JK — ⚡️MR•BOMBASTIC⚡️ (@mrbombastic2401) December 29, 2024

Another said, "You're also a medical expert. Didn't know that. This thing that everyone famous for anything feels the urge to act as an expert of something else... makes me crazy! I surely need to be visited by a novelist..." to which Rowling replied, "But being trans isn't a medical condition, or so we're told."

But being trans isn't a medical condition, or so we're told. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2024

"Whatever you believe doesn't matter. If a person feels and identifies as a different gender, who are you to judge? Let people be who they want to be. It doesn't affect your life in any way shape of form. They're not forcing their beliefs on your lifestyle. Stay in your own lane," read a comment.

Whatever you believe doesn't matter. If a person feels and identifies as a different gender, who are you to judge? Let people be who they want to be. It doesn't affect your life in any way shape of form. They're not forcing their beliefs on your lifestyle. Stay in your own lane. — alexis bader (@alexis_bader) December 29, 2024

Rowling's remarks also found support from some quarters. One user wrote, "You don't need to be a medical expert to know right from wrong or child exploitation when you see it."

You don't need to be a medical expert to know right from wrong or child exploitation when you see it. — EnoughsEnough ☢️ (@EEnuph) December 30, 2024

This is not the first time JK Rowling has come under fire for her opinions on transgender issues. Back in August, she criticised Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's participation in the Paris Olympics 2024, suggesting that Khelif, who defeated Italian boxer Angela Carini in a 46-second match, was a man competing against women. Rowling accused organisers of enabling "men's power over women," and criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for allowing Khelif to compete.