'The Simpsons' 2024 Prediction Of Kamala Harris As US President Falls Flat

With Republican Donald Trump's victory, The Simpsons, renowned for its uncanny ability to predict real-world events, has fumbled with the 2024 US presidential election.

The much-loved animated show's forecast of Democrat Kamala Harris succeeding Trump as the President didn't play out as expected. Instead, Trump has returned to the White House, defeating Harris and upending the show's long streak of prophetic accuracy.



The origins of this prediction go back to the 2000 episode “Bart to the Future,” where The Simpsons depicted a future in which Lisa Simpson becomes president, inheriting a chaotic financial situation from her predecessor, Donald Trump.



In an Oval Office scene, President Lisa remarked, “As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.” When Trump became the 45th president of the United States in 2016, fans were astounded at the apparent foresight, seeing a connection between his administration and the episode's fictional budget crisis.



With US President Joe Biden's endorsement of Harris as the Democratic nominee in 2024, many believed that The Simpsons' prediction might finally come true.

Social media lit up with discussions, memes, and videos speculating that Harris' election could complete the so-called “Trump-to-female-president” prophecy. Yet, with her defeat, the prediction now appears to have missed not once but twice – first in 2020, when Biden succeeded Trump, and again in 2024.



After Trump won the Presidential election, social media buzzed with reactions from fans who have come to view The Simpsons as a pop culture oracle. Many shared clips from the “Bart to the Future” episode, some were surprised, and some were disappointed that the prediction about Harris did not come true.



“False prophecy,” a user wrote on X.

FALSE PROPHECY !



????

The Simpsons

"Bart to the Future"

Season 11

Episode 17

Time 10:22

March 19, 2000 pic.twitter.com/h9Iib6yhRZ — EDD (@eddesign_) November 7, 2024

Another wrote, “The Simpsons are wrong??” while someone said, “She was most likely inaugurated in January 2029, as Bart to the Future is set in the year 2030.”

"She was most likely inaugurated in January 2029, as Bart to the Future is set in the year 2030." https://t.co/iBDP4RFQ3Y — ???? - Michelle (@tkachuktkaching) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump won the US presidential election on Wednesday.

In his victory speech, the President-elect described the Republican campaign as the "greatest political movement of all time".

"We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body," he said.