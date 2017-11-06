Texas Shooter Had Assault Rifle, Wore Ballistic Vest: Official

The gunman who opened fire on a small-town Texas church on Sunday morning, killing 26, was armed with an assault rifle and wore a ballistic vest, a law enforcement official said."We believe he's a young white male, maybe in his early 20s. He was dressed in all black, tactical-type gear and was wearing a ballistic vest," said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.The shooter, who was found dead, was armed with a "Ruger AR assault-type rifle," he said.Though officials did not identify the gunman, multiple media outlets named him as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, adding that he had been dishonorably discharged from the Air Force.