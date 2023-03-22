Teen Sweethearts Finally Marry 60 Years After Parents Blocked Their Marriage

The couple first met in 1963 when Len was 19 and Jeanette was 18.

In an unusual love story, two British teenage sweethearts who were separated nearly six decades ago reunited and are now married. Sixty years ago, their parents had called off their engagement.

According to The Metro News, Len Allbrighton, 79, and Jeanette Steer, 78, had an extraordinarily tortuous path to their eventual wedding, but now they're both as content as they've ever been. The couple first met in 1963, when Len was 19 and Jeanette was 18. They claimed to have fallen in love at first sight while working as student nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Newport, on the Island of Wight.

They decided to get married a few months after they initially met, but the girl's parents called off the wedding at that point. At the time, Jeanette was three years below the legal consent age of 21.

Over the next 50 years, they got married to different people and lived their lives separately.

Mr. Len made the decision to find Jeanette; they eventually reconnected in their later years and became married.

Jeanette said: "Married life is fantastic-it couldn't be better. It's nice to have someone who treats me with respect. I like doing everything and anything with Len."

Her new husband said, "We fell in love again."

"We read poems to each other and exchanged rings; I got emotional when reading mine. I was overwhelmed with my love for her."