Students Kiss And Lick Each Other's Toes At US School Fundraiser, Investigation Ordered

Deer Creek High School is located in Oklahoma.

A shocking video of students in the United States sucking and licking one another's toes at an Oklahoma school-sanctioned fundraiser went viral online, as per a report in the New York Post. In the disturbing video, at least four Deer Creek High School students are shown furiously licking peanut butter off their classmates' bare feet while lying on their stomachs on what looks to be a gym floor.

🚨GRAPHIC WARNING-Deer Creek High students in Oklahoma, kiss and suck donors' feet at a strange ritual “charity” event.



As a parent, would you allow your child to participate in something as grotesque as this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aKHqNdI07y — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) March 2, 2024

Many students are seen cheering for the participants as moderators watch the bizarre competition. A student is heard saying "He is devouring those!"

The video gained millions of views on social media platforms and prompted an investigation by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to the horrifying footage. He said, "This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating." In another post, he added, "This is child abuse."

According to the Deer Creek School District, the video was shot on February 29 2024, during the Clash of Classes assembly, which was a component of the high school's week-long fundraising campaign for a nearby coffee shop that hires individuals with special needs.

Students from classes 9th to 12th volunteered their time to take part in a variety of class competitions, such as the toe-sucking tournament, which their classmates paid to attend. After praising students for their participation in the school's Wonderful Week of Fundraising, which raised $152,830.38, administrators then issued an apology to the parents and students.

In a letter to the outlet, the district said, "There is a video circulating on social media of one of the activities that involves students only during this assembly that has, unfortunately, gained national attention. We want to stress to our community that much of the information accompanying this video is inaccurate. However, through this specific game we failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community. We have a responsibility to protect our Antlers and showcase them in a positive light. In regards to this one particular activity, we fell short and for that we greatly apologize."

They added, "Thank you for standing with us and helping us to weather this storm and move forward together. "

A student spoke to Fox News and said, "It was surprising. I didn't think they were going to do all that. I was just shocked. I didn't really have like a feeling. I was kind of disgusted, and then kind of glad I wasn't over there."

"Whenever she told me yesterday that was happening, I had to ask her, 'Wait, what? They're licking peanut butter off of toes. What? I am all for fundraising and all for really fun and silly things, but that right there just seems a little excessive" a parent added.

The parent continued, "It's really great that they raised a lot of money. I feel like maybe they could've done a little bit more accountability and ownership in that statement for, 'Hey, you know, maybe we didn't fully think this thing through here."

Since being shared, the videos have amassed several reactions on social media. Many labelled the act as "disgusting".

"When I was in high school, we sold candy to raise money," said a user.

"What fresh hell is this?? This is beyond degrading!!" commented a person.

Another added, "What teachers were like yea this is ok lol"

"Disgusting and who chose to have kids engage in this for a fundraiser? These teachers and or administrators are sick for approving this!!!!" added a user.