Stephen Colbert Reunites With Late-Night Giants After Show's Cancellation

The cancellation of Stephen Colbert's CBS show brought together the who's who of late-night television under the same roof on the same stage. What followed was a scathing rebuke to the Trump administration that many suspect was behind the untimely discontinuation of The Late Show.

The episode featured Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Anderson Cooper - all standing in solidarity with Colbert - against what critics believe to be a politically motivated axing of the top-rated show.

Shortly after CBS's announcement that the show will end in May 2026, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."

Officially, the network claimed the decision was "purely financial", citing challenges in the late-night landscape. But many, including Stephen Colbert himself, aren't buying it.

"How could it be a purely financial decision if The Late Show is number one in ratings? It's confusing," Colbert said during the latest broadcast.

The 61-year-old comedian addressed Donald Trump directly.

"Go f**k yourself," Colbert said. "Cancel culture has gone too far." "I am the martyr, OK? There's only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you-the view is fantastic from up here!"

CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, whose founder, David Ellison, is a known ally of Trump.

Earlier this month, Paramount quietly settled a $16 million lawsuit filed by Trump over the editing of a pre-election interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Stephen Colbert referred to the settlement as a "big fat bribe."

Monday's episode also spoofed a viral Coldplay concert moment where a couple was caught cuddling on the jumbotron. Instead of concertgoers, the camera panned around The Late Show audience in mock-dramatic fashion, landing on Andy Cohen leaning over to kiss Anderson Cooper. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers were seen toasting the occasion with beers.

A cartoon Donald Trump was awkwardly seen spooning the Paramount logo.

That's when Colbert abruptly cut the segment: "Your song has been cancelled. This is a purely financial decision."

Lin-Manuel Miranda said, "Tell me this has nothing to do with who we just put a spotlight on."

Later, Trump also took aim at other late-night veterans. "I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert," he posted on Truth Social.