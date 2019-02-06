Live Updates: Donald Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address To A Divided Congress

The nationally televised address will offer Trump a chance to showcase his immigration proposals. (FILE)

President Donald Trump is set to deliver the annual State of the Union address today to a newly divided Congress that is likely to be skeptical of his agenda. Trump is expected to call for more bipartisan cooperation in his State of the Union address as he stands before a Congress bitterly divided over his demand for border-wall funding that resulted in a 35-day partial government shutdown. The nationally televised 9 p.m. address in the House chamber will offer Trump a chance to showcase his immigration proposals. But aides say he will also highlight areas where he hopes to forge consensus, including around infrastructure projects and cutting the cost of prescription drugs.

Here are the live updates of Donald Trump's State of the Union address: