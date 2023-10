Donald Trump said that the judge in charge was a "rogue judge." (File)

Donald Trump said his civil fraud trial starting in New York Monday is a "sham" and called the state attorney general who brought the case a "horror show."

Also calling the trial a "scam," Donald Trump told reporters outside the courthouse that the judge in charge was a "rogue judge."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)