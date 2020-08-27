Russian Police Launch Initial 'Check' Into Alexei Navalny 'Posining' Case

Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison

Russian police announced on Thursday they had launched a preliminary examination into opposition leader Alexei Navalny's illness, after the Kremlin dismissed German doctors' findings that he was likely poisoned.

Transport police in Siberia said they have started "a pre-investigation check" into what led to Navalny's hospitalisation in the city of Omsk to establish "all the circumstances" and decide whether or not to open a criminal probe.

