Russian Police Launch Initial "Check" Into Alexei Navalny "Posining" Case

Transport police in Siberia said they have started "a pre-investigation check" into what led to Navalny's hospitalisation in the city of Omsk to establish "all the circumstances" and decide whether or not to open a criminal probe.

Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison

Moscow, Russia:

Russian police announced on Thursday they had launched a preliminary examination into opposition leader Alexei Navalny's illness, after the Kremlin dismissed German doctors' findings that he was likely poisoned.

