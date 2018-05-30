Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov To Visit North Korea Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart will discuss bilateral ties, North Korea's nuclear programme and other key international problems.

Moscow, Russia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to North Korea on Thursday to discuss the reclusive state's nuclear programme and bilateral cooperation, the foreign ministry said.



"Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will take place on May 31," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.



Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart will discuss bilateral ties, North Korea's nuclear programme and other key international problems, the foreign ministry said.



Last month North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho held rare talks with Lavrov in Moscow as Pyongyang moves to improve strained ties with global powers.



Lavrov will travel to North Korea amid preparations for a high-stakes, high-drama summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Washington wants North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in a verifiable way in return for sanctions and economic relief.



Pyongyang has a different view of denuclearization and remains deeply worried that abandoning its deterrent would leave it vulnerable, especially while the United States maintains a robust military presence in South Korea.



