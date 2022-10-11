Russia Returns Bodies Of 62 Ukraine Soldiers After 'Difficult Negotiations'

Russia-Ukraine war: 62 soldiers were returned to Ukraine by Russia. (File)

Ukraine said Tuesday that it had negotiated the return of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers' remains from Russia, including servicemen killed at the Olenivka prison, which Kyiv said Russian forces had shelled.

"Another transfer took place: 62 fallen heroes were returned home. The negotiations were difficult, but... it was possible to return our soldiers, in particular, soldiers from ... Olenivka," the Ukrainian ministry responsible for separatist-held territory said on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)