Kyiv Orders Ukraine's Steel Plant Soldiers To Stop Fighting

Russia-Ukraine War: Azovstal plant lies in an industrial area near Azov Sea covers around 11 sqkm. (File)

The remaining Ukrainian troops still holed up in Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steelworks have been ordered by Kyiv to stop fighting, a commander of a battalion leading the trapped units said Friday.

"The higher military command has given the order to save the lives of the soldiers of our garrison and to stop defending the city," Denys Prokopenko said in a video on Telegram. He said there was an "ongoing process" to remove killed fighters from the plant.

