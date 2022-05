There was no immediate information about damage or casualties. (File)

A Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine has caught fire, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday.

There was no immediate information about damage or casualties, the governor said in a post on Telegram.

Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground.

