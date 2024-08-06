Russia Detains Italian Man For Flying A Drone Near The Kremlin

The Italian claimed to not know about the ban on flying drones in Moscow and just wanted to capture beautiful pictures of the capital, says TASS.

Moscow:

An Italian man has been detained in Moscow after flying a drone near the Kremlin, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing law enforcement sources.

TASS said Russian law enforcement agencies detained the man, a flight attendant, for operating the drone over Zaryadye Park which sits just beside the Kremlin in central Moscow.

The Italian embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Italian man said that he did not know about a ban on flying drones in Moscow and just wanted to capture beautiful pictures of the capital, TASS said.

