Ronaldo Receives $225 Million Offer To Join Saudi Giants Al Nassr: Report

Ronaldo is currently playing in his fifth World Cup.

Following the termination of his contract with Manchester United earlier this week, Christiano Ronaldo has been offered to continue his playing career with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr.

Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways on Tuesday after the Portuguese star criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview. Ronaldo appeared on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' and said that he felt "betrayed" by the club and claimed that senior officials had tried to force him out. Following the interview, the English Premier League club last week said that it had "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Ronald's remarks.

Now, amid all this, CBS Sports reported that the 37-year-old football legend has been offered a three-year, $225 million deal to play for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after the World Cup. The terms on offer to Ronaldo are understood to be worth a whopping $75 million a year.

Also Read | Hubble Space Telescope Image Shows Merging Galaxies 671 Million Light-Years Away

As per the outlet, Ronaldo, who is currently playing in his fifth World Cup, has been in Al Nassr's interest for quite some time, but now, the club's interest in him is "stronger than ever".

CBS Sports reported that the two sides have been in contact since the summer, so now talks are relatively advanced but awaiting Ronald's final decision. If Ronaldo chooses to accept the offer, the media outlet said that a deal would take a long time to finalise.

Notably, Al Nassr is one of Asia's most successful clubs, winning nine league titles. Christiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, became the first male footballer in history to score a goal in five different FIFA World Cups on Thursday after opening the scoring in Portugals's World Cup clash with Ghana.

All-time men's record international goal-scorer Ronaldo lined up in his usual centre-forward position for the Group H clash, two days after he parted ways with Manchester United by mutual consent.