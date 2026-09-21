'Rape, Shocks To Genitals': UN On Sexual Violence Horrors In Russia-Ukraine War

Russian forces committed widespread sexual violence against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine, including gang rape and electric shocks to the genitals, while Ukrainian authorities were also responsible for a smaller number of violations, the UN human rights office said in a report on Friday.

The report documented 1,004 verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence between February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and July 2026.

Of those cases, 89 per cent were attributed to the Russian side, including members of the armed forces, prison service and security agencies, while 11 per cent were linked to Ukraine, including members of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Russia's permanent diplomatic mission in Geneva declined to comment on the report.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement it welcomed the publication of the report, which it said showed the scale of the human rights violations perpetrated by Russia and the measures being taken by Ukraine to prevent such violence and compensate victims.

The statement did not comment directly on the findings of incidents of abuse by Ukrainian forces.

The report cautioned that the findings were not comprehensive because conflict-related sexual violence remains significantly under-reported.

It said Russia's refusal to grant the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights access to occupied Ukrainian territory, prisoners of war and civilian detainees meant the figures likely underestimate the true scale of the violations.

In occupied areas of Ukraine and within Russia, Russian authorities carried out sexual violence against Ukrainian prisoners of war and detained civilians at all stages of captivity, including during capture, transfer, interrogation and detention, the report said.

Violations included gang rape, rape, genital mutilation and the use of electric shocks on men's genitals with a Soviet-era field telephone known as a "tapik". The findings were based on interviews with victims of sexual violence committed by both sides.

Most victims in detention were men, particularly prisoners of war and detainees, although women and children were also affected, mainly in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

"Sexual violence in conflict is often misunderstood to be mainly affecting women and girls, where in the Ukraine war context, the majority of survivors are men," Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said.

"And men and women require different solutions and approaches to their recovery," she said.

The report concluded that Russia had failed to take steps to prevent, investigate or prosecute sexual violence committed by its personnel and had not engaged with OHCHR's requests for information.

Russian Prisoners Of War

In Ukrainian government-controlled territory, nearly half of the violations attributed to Ukrainian authorities against Russian and third-country prisoners of war and detainees involved threats of sexual violence and beatings to genitals.

OHCHR said it did not document any cases of rape of Russian POWs by Ukrainian forces.

OHCHR said Russian and third-country prisoners of war reported sexual violence in 10 official detention facilities and 55 unofficial or transit locations.

The Ukrainian government had taken some steps to prevent such violations and had cooperated with OHCHR's requests, although efforts to ensure accountability remained limited, it added.

"I am deeply alarmed by the prevalence of these abhorrent acts documented in our report and fear that they are almost certainly continuing amid the unceasing violence we are witnessing every day in Ukraine," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

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