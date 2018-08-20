After UAE, Qatar Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 34.89 Crore For Kerala

Nearly 160 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to floods caused by rains. (File)

After the UAE, Qatar has come out in support of flood-hit Kerala by announcing a financial aid of Rs 34.89 crore to help provide shelter to those who lost their homes as a result of the humanitarian crisis, a media report said on Sunday.

Nearly 160 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to floods caused by rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.

The Qatar Charity, through its representative in India, has launched emergency relief for those affected by the huge floods with a total value of half a million riyals during the first stage, the Gulf Times reported.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued a directive to allocate USD 5 million (Rs 34.89 crore) in aid of those affected by the floods that recently hit the southern Indian state of Kerala, to help provide shelter to those who lost their homes as a result of the humanitarian crisis, the daily reported.

Qatar's aid comes a day after the UAE ordered the formation of an emergency committee to provide relief to the victims hit by devastating rains and floods in the state of Kerala.