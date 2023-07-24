Protests Break Out As Israel Clears Plan To Curb Supreme Court Powers

As protests flare again, Prime Minister Netanyahu returned to the Knesset. (File)

Israeli lawmakers approved on Monday a key clause of a controversial judicial reform plan that aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions.

As protests flare again, Prime Minister Netanyahu returned to the Knesset and the government pushed through the key reform clause in a vote boycotted by the opposition.

The text was approved by all 64 lawmakers from the ruling hard-right coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with opposition MPs boycotting the vote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)