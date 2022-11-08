Professional Kazakh Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly In Coma After Brutal Knockout

Yerbossynuly was treated in the ring and taken to the hospital after the fight.

Aidos Yerbossynuly, a Kazakhstani professional boxer, has been placed in a medically induced coma following a knockout defeat on Saturday, according to one of his trainers. Yerbossynuly fought Cuba's David Morrell Jr in a super middleweight match at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According toESPN, the Kazakh fighter was stopped in the 12th round by top prospect David Morrell in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card from The Armory in Minneapolis. After the loss, the Showtime telecast reported that Yerbossynuly was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Emanuel Savoy, Yerbossynuly's assistant trainer and one of the cornermen for the bout, said Sunday he was placed in the coma following surgery.

"Representatives of TGB Promotions and PBC are on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos' team, and we are monitoring the situation closely," a PBC spokesperson said in a statement. "Out of respect for he and his family's privacy, we can't share any details but we ask the boxing community to keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

According to TMZ Sports, the 30-year-old went down in the final round of his Premier Boxing Champions bout against Cuban boxer David Morrell at the Minneapolis Armory in Minnesota. In video from the event, the Kazakh boxer is shown attempting to dodge Morrell's punches when he was struck with a fierce right hook, knocking him down to the ground.

"Yerbossynuly had won all 16 of his professional bouts and was ranked as the No. 1 contender in the WBA's super middleweight rankings. Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs), a skilled Cuban prospect fighting out of Minneapolis, holds a secondary WBA title in the 168-pound division, according to ESPN.