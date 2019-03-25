Trump Signs US Recognition Of Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

Benjamin Netanyahu called the recognition "historic" and said the Golan Heights, which are still claimed by Syria, would remain permanently under Israeli control. "We shall never give it up," he said.

World | | Updated: March 25, 2019 22:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trump Signs US Recognition Of Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

US recognition for Israeli control over the territory breaks with decades of international consensus


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a border area seized from Syria in 1967.

"This was a long time in the making," Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House. US recognition for Israeli control over the territory breaks with decades of international consensus.

Mr Netanyahu called the recognition "historic" and said the Golan Heights, which are still claimed by Syria, would remain permanently under Israeli control. "We shall never give it up," he said.

"Your proclamation comes at a time when Golan is more important than ever for our security," he said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Golan HeightsUS-Israel relationsTrump Golan Height

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
RR vs KXIPLK AdvaniSurendra SinghISISBhaichung BhutiaElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsArvind KejriwalUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGurugramShiv Sena BJPRadha Ravi Apple Event LiveMi Note 7 ProIPL Live

................................ Advertisement ................................