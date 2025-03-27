"We Remain Committed...": PM Modi's Letter To Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus

Amid frosty ties between Delhi and Dhaka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, wishing him on his country's Independence Day and reiterating India's commitment to advancing the partnership between the two countries.

"Excellency, I extend my felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh," the Prime Minister wrote. "This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples," he wrote.

"We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the Prime Minister added.

Relations between the two countries have become tense after the Awami League government led by India's longstanding ally Sheikh Hasina was toppled after a nationwide movement and the former Prime Minister was forced to flee to India. The interim government formed after the change of guard is led by Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus.

Amid reports of attacks on minorities, India shared its concerns with Bangladesh. Dhaka has said the attacks are politically motivated, not communal.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said the Centre was engaged with the interim government at various levels and will continue to raise such issues.

In December, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh and conveyed New Delhi's concerns to Dhaka over the attacks on minorities. In a meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Mr Misri conveyed that the attacks on religious institutions and places of worship are "regrettable".

India's relationship with Bangladesh is rooted in Delhi's support to the neighbouring country in its war for liberation from Pakistan in 1971. Dhaka is also strategically significant for Delhi on a geopolitical level and the two countries share deep trade ties too.