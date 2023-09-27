Pitbull With Volleyball-Sized Tumour Enjoys New Life After Surgery In US

The pitbull was brought to the animal shelter as a stray.

A dog in United States' Washington has undergone a successful surgery to remove a volleyball-sized tumour and is now living with its new family. The 5-year-old Pitbull named Libby was brought to the Humane Society of Tacoma-Pierce County along with 40 other neglected animals, according to Fox13. Libby arrived at the animal shelter on August 17 with a 10-pound tumour on the bone of its upper right leg that left the dog unable to move, the outlet further said.

Two parakeets, five geckos, one bearded dragon, eight snakes, four rabbits and one kitten were the other animals that were handed over to the society for care.

After Libby's surgery, the centre held a christening ceremony and changed its name to 'Wiggles'. While the tumour was removed, the dog's leg was also amputated.

However, it was diagnosed with aggressive bone cancer and veterinarians gave her a shirt life expectancy.

Wiggles was adopted by one of the veterinary technicians who had cared for the dog during surgery. The woman hopes to give the dog a comfortable life now.

The technician told Fox13 that Wiggles loves playing with other dogs and taking naps on the couch wrapped in blankets.

Last month, an animal shelter in Ohio took in more than 80 rescued dogs from what investigators described as "the most horrible conditions".

The dogs were rescued from another shelter where at least 30 dead canines were in refrigerators and freezers.

Others were discovered in cages filled with urine and faeces.

The animals were held at two structures in Madison Township, which is north of Cincinnati.