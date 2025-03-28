Watch: Pikachu Joins Turkey Uprising Against Erdogan, Flees When Cops Show Up

Amid the smoke, water cannons, and chaos of Turkey's mass protests, a flash of yellow darted through the streets of Antalya. It wasn't a protest banner or a flare - it was Pikachu.

A protester - dressed in a full-body costume of the Pokemon - was seen sprinting through the streets on Thursday, dodging riot police as clashes erupted over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Videos of the costumed figure fleeing alongside demonstrators has gone viral on social media.

???????? #BREAKING | Pikachu was spotted fleeing from the police during anti-Erdoğan protests in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/NhTgV7FqHe — Universal News (@universalnewsx) March 27, 2025

An X user commented, "I'm not too familiar with Turkish politics but I'm on whatever side Pikachu is on."

I'm not too familiar with Turkish politics but im on whatever side Pikachu is on. — Monarch (@x_Monarch_xx) March 27, 2025

Another wrote, "He looks happy."

"I had no idea Pikachu could run so fast," a comment read.

I had no idea Pikachu could run so fast.???? — 佐倉 愛子 ???????? (@sakura_datteba) March 27, 2025

Why Turkey Is Protesting

Thousands protested after authorities jailed Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on corruption charges. His supporters say the arrest is politically motivated and accuse the government of using the judiciary to eliminate opposition ahead of the 2028 elections.

The government claims the courts act independently, but critics argue the case relies on weak evidence and anonymous testimonies, reported Associated Press.

As demonstrations spread across Turkey, security forces in Ankara, Istanbul, and Antalya cracked down. Riot police fired water cannons, pepper spray, and plastic pellets to break up crowds. Students at Middle East Technical University tried to make a public statement but faced tear gas and baton charges.

Late Thursday, Mr Imamoglu's lawyer, Mehmet Pehlivan, was detained under undisclosed charges. The mayor posted a furious response on X, calling it a "legal coup."

"The evil that a handful of incompetent people are inflicting on our country is growing. Release my lawyer immediately," Mr Imamoglu wrote.

Yasakçı akılda ne yalan biter ne de iftira. Bu sefer de uyduruk gerekçelerle avukatım Mehmet Pehlivan gözaltına alındı. Demokrasi darbesi yaptıkları yetmiyormuş gibi bu darbenin mağdurlarının kendilerini savunmasına da tahammül edemiyorlar. Demokrasi darbesine hukuk darbesini de… — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) March 27, 2025

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that nearly 1,900 protesters had been detained, with over 260 jailed pending trial, as per Reuters.

Rights groups accused the police of using excessive force and urged the government to allow peaceful protests. Western leaders called the crackdown a sign of democratic decline.

When asked about the timing of Mr Imamoglu's arrest - just days before he was expected to be named the CHP's presidential candidate for 2028 - Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the judiciary only acts on criminal reports. He insisted that being an elected official does not grant immunity.

A day before his arrest, a university revoked Mr Imamoglu's diploma, a requirement for presidential candidates.