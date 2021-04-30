Pfizer And BioNTech Seek Covid Vaccine Approval For 12-15-Year Olds In EU

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said the jab could be available for those age groups from June (Representational)

Pfizer/BioNTech said Friday they have asked European regulators to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-old, following a similar move in the United States earlier this month.

The companies have submitted a request with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the current emergency approval for their jab to include "adolescents 12 to 15 years of age", they said in a statement.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said Thursday the jab could be available for those age groups from June.

